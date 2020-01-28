We often throw around the term “pneumonia vaccine” like there’s only one cause of pneumonia. In truth, all sorts of bacteria, viruses and fungi can cause pneumonia.
A bacterium called pneumococcus is the most common cause. In about a third of pneumonia cases, this nasty bacterium also invades the spinal fluid producing meningitis or it grows in the blood causing septicemia. The death rate due to pneumococcal pneumonia is 5 percent to 7 percent and rises upwards of 60 percent if meningitis or septicemia develop. Luckily, we have vaccines that target pneumococcus.
For nearly 40 years, Pneumovax has been the mainstay of adult protection against pneumococcus. It protects against 23 of the more than 90 strains of pneumococcus. Since 2012, it has been recommended that the highest-risk adults also receive a dose of the children’s pneumococcal vaccine, Prevnar-13.
As you may have guessed, Prevnar-13 covers 13 pneumococcus strains. This vaccine stimulates the immune system differently than the Pneumovax and causes a longer lasting protective response. The idea was that Prevnar-13 would beef-up the highest-risk group’s immune response to Pneumovax.
Five years ago, the adult recommendations changed yet again. Healthy seniors, 65 years and older were to receive both Prevnar-13 and Pneumovax. Surprisingly, this addition of Prevnar-13 to the recommendation for healthy seniors didn’t reduce pneumococcal disease or death any further. This is because routine vaccination of children with Prevnar-13 resulted in a 45 percent decrease in pneumococcal disease in the elderly.
It seems that before Prevnar-13, children were sharing more things than sweet little kisses with their grandparents — they were sharing nasty things like pneumococcus. Prevnar-13 provided no benefit beyond receiving Pneumovax. The recommendation for healthy seniors to receive Prevnar-13 was withdrawn.
Pneumovax is also recommended for adults 19 to 64 years of age with chronic medical problems or risk behaviors including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma, emphysema, liver disease, cigarette use or alcoholism. People in this group have an eight to ten-fold risk of disease. Therefore, they’re to have the vaccine once and then a booster in their senior years.
People at highest risk for pneumococcal disease include adults with HIV or AIDS, advanced kidney disease, metastatic cancer, lymphomas or blood cancers, sickle cell disease, those without a spleen, or adults taking immunosuppressive medications. Their risk of disease may be 20 times higher than someone who is healthy. Therefore, they’re recommended to have Prevnar-13 followed by Pneumovax. Vaccination with Pneumovax should be repeated two or three times over their lifetime.
The “pneumonia vaccine” has caused more confusion for adults than any of the others. Recently, the recommendations were simplified. In summary, highest-risk adults should receive both Prevnar-13 and Pneumovax. Those older than 19 years with chronic medical problems should receive the Pneumovax and then a booster at age 65 years. Healthy seniors, 65 and older, only need a single Pneumovax.
Pneumonia can occur at any time, but winter is the most common. If you’re in one of these groups, now is the time to get vaccinated.
