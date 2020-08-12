“Love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand.” — Mother Teresa
“Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” —Carl Jung
Love, universal love, is the solution of all of life’s dilemmas. Indeed, it’s life’s ultimate goal. Seeing ourselves as one with God, as we understand him/her, as well as one with all our brothers, sisters and with ourself is a powerfully unifying meme, offering community, forgiveness and peace.
These notions are imbedded in all faith traditions. The message of unified consciousness is the same whether we frame it as salvation, enlightenment, or a harmonious relationship with nature. Deny the illusions of separateness and embrace the ineffable oneness we share beyond our bodies. Identify with our spiritual, soul-natures to see the world in right relation with eternity.
There are many definitions of love from the mere attachment or preference like “I love chocolates,” to erotic and sensual love, to deep love and affection for family, friends, spouse or partner. The so-called brotherly love, “agape” in Greek, is the kind of universal love I’m referring to.
This love encompasses compassion, caring, empathy, respect for all people from all traditions. It gently embraces all beliefs, all colors and races, all levels of the socioeconomic, educational and, yes, political spectra. It also involves a deep and abiding connection with nature in all its manifestations, seeing us as inextricably connected with each other but also our environment.
Loving and forgiving all in this way is truly a significant developmental step for any one of us as human beings. We’ve been enculturated and trained to see differences among us and judgments that didn’t really come with our core programming. Have you played with a newborn baby lately? They’re open, receiving, needing only love and nurture, from whatever source. An infant smiles and interacts with others without discrimination or judgement.
If we can walk in a spirit of love, as Mother Teresa encouraged us, we leave shining footprints that point the way to truth for others. The light we carry cheers and uplifts others and endures after we are gone. Meaningless anxieties and fears are overcome as we identify with the loving and the lovable, with peace instead of pain, with community rather than loneliness, with life instead of death.
We must know these attitudes within ourselves before sharing them with others. Meanwhile, our brothers and sisters are guides for us along this path. As Carl Jung pointed out, those that irritate or annoy us, those we avoid or dislike can with self-reflection bring valuable insights and a deeper understanding of ourselves.
Our world today needs you and me and all of us to reach out to each other with greater consciousness, love and healing. Take it one baby step at a time — but take it with love.
“It’s in that convergence of spiritual people becoming active and active people becoming spiritual that the hope of humanity now rests.” — Van Jones
