Nobel prizes are given every year to recognize achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics and peace. The prizes were established by Alfred Bernhard Nobel, who was a Swedish chemist, businessman, engineer and inventor.
His father was an engineer who built buildings and bridges and worked with the Russian Army on munitions during the Crimean War. The family moved from Sweden to St. Petersburg, Russia, to work for the tsar and the military. Noble and his three brothers received a quality education there, and by age 16, Nobel could speak and write in five languages.
After his formal education, Nobel worked with a chemist in Paris on the highly explosive chemical nitroglycerine, trying to develop a tool that would help clear the land for construction projects. Engineers thought explosives could be a new and effective tool to advance bridge and building construction.
When he returned to Sweden, he continued to develop nitroglycerine. Accidents involving “unplanned explosions” with this unstable chemical took his brother’s life and got his work banned from the city of Stockholm.
City people generally don’t like houses blowing up next to them. Nobel began experimenting with additives that would make nitroglycerine more stable and safer to use.
Nobel’s huge innovation came when he began mixing the nitroglycerine with a fine sand to create a paste, which he named dynamite after the Greek word for power, “dynamis.” The paste could be shaped into rods, and with blasting caps and fuses added, dynamite transformed the construction industry.
Dynamite was patented in 1866, and Nobel opened almost 100 factories in more than 20 countries. Over his lifetime, he held more than 350 patents. Of course, dynamite and other explosives also were developed as weapons of war and led to the death of millions. This isn’t a great way to be remembered.
Nobel was a brilliant innovator who was described as a pessimist and an idealist. He never married and was described as charming and witty. A premature announcement of his death in a French newspaper proclaimed “Le marchand de la mort est mort,” or “The merchant of death is dead.” Were the prizes a shot at redemption after his invention was turned into one of the most destructive weapons of war the world had ever seen?
Nobel died in 1896 in San Remo, Italy, and he donated most of his fortune to the establishment of prizes for work benefiting humanity in the fields of chemistry, physics, literature and physiology or medicine. These were the areas that most interested him in life. A prize in economics was added later.
He also established the Nobel Peace Prize, which likely came from his friendship with an Austrian pacificist, Bertha von Sutter, who was once his secretary. The first Nobel prizes were awarded in 1901 and are awarded every year in December, near the anniversary of Nobel’s death. We appreciate his celebration of the best that our world has to offer.
