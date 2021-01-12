BACLIFF
La Cabanita, mobile unit, 4801 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mi Pueblito Bakery, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Cevichelas, 4227 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
BAYOU VISTA
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
Masa Sushi Sake BAr Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Korner Food mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
China Han Restaurant, 307 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Friendswood Grocery, 214 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Perry & Sons Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Circle K, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Allen’s Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tortilleria La Bendicion De Dios, 916 37th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
BLVD, 2804 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Panaderia Navarro, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Yannis Greek Restaurant, 8027 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Moody Methodist Day School, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
HITCHCOCK
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Bayou Pines Care Center, 4905 Fleming — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 180 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walgreens, 1801 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CVS Pharmacy, 102 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SAN LEON
Leon Food Mart, 2231 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Taqueria Las Michoacanas, 5105 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Shipley’s Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chief Nutrition, 4225 FM 646, Suite 112 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Dollar General, 2610 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Donald’s Donuts, 2936 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
