There’s a lot of talk about measles recently and with good reason. Worldwide, there are an estimated 7 million measles cases annually. With modern-day global travel, coupled with growing vaccine hesitancy, it’s not surprising measles cases in the U.S have hit an all-time record — the highest number since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared measles eliminated from the U.S. in the year 2000. As of May 10, 839 cases have been reported in 23 states across the country. As expected, the majority of cases have occurred in unvaccinated people.
Most of the focus has been on vaccinating children, given the rapid spread of measles in schools and between siblings. However, what about adults? Are they immune to measles or do they need to worry? The answer is complicated.
The CDC considers a person immune if vaccinated with the live measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR), had a blood test showing immunity or had measles diagnosed by a health provider. Additionally, people born before 1957, are considered immune because nearly everyone had measles before the introduction of the vaccine.
In the early 1960s, there were two different types of measles vaccines. One contained a “killed” or inactivated virus, while the second consisted of a weakened live virus. The killed virus vaccine wasn’t used after 1967 since it provided only short-term protection. Because of this, anyone vaccinated before 1968 without documentation it was the live vaccine either should get the blood test or be revaccinated.
One dose of the live vaccine protects 93 percent of people. A second dose of the live vaccine was recommended for children in 1989 because it raises protection to 97 percent. This recommendation also applies to adults who have had only one dose and are at increased risk of exposure to measles. Those at increased risk include health care personnel, international travelers, college students and those who live in an area with a local outbreak.
Those who should “not” receive the vaccine are pregnant women, those who had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine in the past and those with a weakened immune system. Because the vaccine is a weakened live virus, the body needs an intact immune system to fight the virus and make antibodies for protection. For people on chemotherapy or medications that suppress the immune system, their body may not be strong enough to fight off the weak virus and could develop measles. The best way of protecting those with weakened immune systems is to vaccinate everyone around them.
What is the bottom line? If you were born after 1957 and don’t have your childhood vaccination records, you should talk to your doctor about having an inexpensive blood test for measles immunity or forgo the test and just ask to be vaccinated.
