BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, grocery dept., 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Mamma Mia’s Italian Bistro, mobile unit, 2017 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4809 Beacon Pointe Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kid City, 303 Spruce — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chevron 517, 4303 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Maceo Spice & Import Co., 2706 Market St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Nate’s West End, 17515 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Westend Marina, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Ile Petite Bakery and Deli, 2108 Church St., Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bahama Bucks, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 390 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Beach Chevron, 601 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
HIGH ISLAND
Gulfway Motel and Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sloppy Nick’s Brooklyn Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowie No. 1, mobile unit, 1121 Morning Creek Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Snowie No. 2, mobile unit, 1121 Morning Creek Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Smoothie King, 2660 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Gregory’s Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sloppy Nick’s Brooklyn Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Metro City Kids, 107 Landing Blvd., Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
PORT BOLIVAR
Fisherman’s Cove, 706 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Grab All Drive In Grocery, 7830 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar General Store, 13616 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Super Kwik Pantry, 11830 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Fairfield Inn, 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texas Highway Grill, mobile unit, 1121 Mainland Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General Store, 821 Seventh St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walgreens, 3103 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s, 9802 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Raceway, 3108 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
