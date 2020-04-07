”You show your humanity by how you see yourself not as apart from others but from your connection to others.”
— Archbishop Desmond Tutu
If we have learned one thing from the pandemic, it is how closely we are all connected. The globalization of the Earth makes us all part of a village connected by air travel, the internet and thousands of strands linking us into one community.
A hundred years ago, a viral outbreak in a village in China, or anywhere else, would have likely sputtered and burnt out there in a few weeks rather than rocketing around the world in silver fuselages packed with carriers.
Recall though, that one third of the population of Medieval Europe died from the bubonic plague, the “Black Death.” This was when low tech wooden sailing ships, pokey by modern speeds, inadvertently deposited unwelcome pestilence through the vector of flea-laden rats. Knowledge of microbiology and public health were zero in those days, leading to massive spread of the “Black Death.”
Our shared vulnerability reminds us of our shared humanness. More than a half century ago, anthropologist and Jesuit philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin in his book, “The Phenomenon of Man,” presented the concept of the noosphere. To best describe it, imagine it as an enveloping layer of consciousness, like the atmosphere surrounding us, connecting minds around the Earth.
His concept was similar in type to the “Over-Soul” described by Ralph Waldo Emerson a century before, further explored by William James, American philosopher and psychologist in the early 20th century, and by many mystic and religious traditions.
I discovered it rebranded as “matrix of consciousness” in a recent essay by scientist-futurist Stephan Schwartz in “Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing.” He posed the interesting question, “What would the world be like if the matrix of consciousness were recognized?”
“Noos” comes from the Greek term for mind. The noosphere is the realm of action of the human mind and consciousness. Like the biosphere or atmosphere, we are immersed in it. Within the noosphere lie the infinite possibilities of evolving as a species to one based on consciousness as fundamental, rather than one focused primarily on material manifestations of reality.
Through a collective consciousness committed to our own and each other’s well-being, we can aspire to connect with all others, to resonate in harmony, to cooperate and ultimately, to see each other as extensions of ourselves. This can occur on all levels of our human ecology from agriculture, government, the environment, economic systems and health care. Spirituality would be another dimension for connection, rather than division.
Maybe this will be one of the greatest lessons of this stretch of pandemic rough water. At its end, we hopefully will have grown into a more connected, more conscious society, more in touch with the human values that matter most and with each other. Then we have a chance to enter a time of smoother sailing and growth for all of mankind.
