President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis isn’t the first time that the leader of the United States has become ill while in office.
Another time, it didn’t turn out so well. On March 4, 1841, William Henry Harrison was sworn in as the ninth U.S. president, and he was the first to die in office. At 8:30 p.m. April 3, President Harrison uttered his final words, which seem to have been meant for his vice president, “Sir, I wish you to understand the true principles of government. I wish them carried out. I ask no more.”
The story is he caught a cold after giving the longest inauguration speech in history outdoors in the freezing rain. His speech was indeed long at almost two hours, but it wasn’t raining that day and he didn’t get sick until three weeks later.
Harrison seemed healthy until Wednesday, March 24, when he went on his usual sunrise walk to a local market without a coat or hat. A sudden rainstorm left him with wet clothes, which he didn’t change out of upon his return to the White House. On Friday, he called a doctor stating he hadn’t been feeling well for several days. The next day the doctor discovered Harrison in bed with a “severe chill” after another early morning walk.
The doctor treated him with a mustard plaster on his stomach and a mild laxative. By 4 a.m. Sunday when the doctor was called again, Harrison had a severe pain in his side. The doctor began to bleed the patient, a common treatment at the time, but the treatment was stopped when Harrison’s pulse dropped.
The doctor then put heated cups on Harrison’s skin to induce blisters and increase blood flow. He also gave the president castor oil and other medicines to stimulate vomiting, and he found that he had pneumonia in the right lung.
On Monday, doctors discovered he was still in pain and administered a brandy toddy, opium and a Native American remedy with snakeweed, which is thought to aid the respiratory system, clear congestion and control pain. On March 31, a newspaper reported the president had been indisposed but was getting better.
By the afternoon of the next day, the president was so weak that the cabinet and family members were called in. On April 2, the president showed some improvement, but a newspaper reported his condition was “anything but encouraging.” The next day he developed severe diarrhea and became delirious.
The president’s death certificate states he died at 12:30 a.m. April 4, 1841, even before his wife had moved to Washington D.C. Debate soon developed about the treatment the president received, with one newspaper stating that his doctors had “quacked him out of existence.” There are other theories such as a fever from either Salmonella typhi or Salmonella paratyphi, but unless we get more evidence, the mystery of what killed President Harrison remains.
