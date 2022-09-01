Scientists have long suspected that there is a connection between infections with Epstein Barr Virus and the development of Multiple Sclerosis. EBV is the agent responsible for infectious mononucleosis, or the kissing disease. The challenge has been finding proof of such a link. It would not be ethical to infect large numbers of people with EBV and see if they develop MS later in life. Fortunately, scientists already had a source of human samples to work with.
Most people in the world are infected with EBV early in life with many exhibiting no or mild illness. In the United States, when teens or adolescents become infected, they can develop infectious mononucleosis or “mono.” Symptoms include extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, which can last up to four weeks. After infection, EBV becomes dormant, and people remain infected throughout their lives without any symptoms.
Researchers at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School took advantage of 20 years of blood samples collected for HIV testing from ten million young adults in active military service. About 5 percent of the group was not infected with EBV at the start of military service, and 955 of them later developed MS. Scientists were able to determine whether those with or without EBV infections were more likely to develop MS. It turns out that an infection with EBV increases the risk of developing MS.
Scientists had three blood samples for each person who developed MS: one taken in their early twenties when they joined the military, one many years later before symptoms of MS appeared and one in between. The samples were tested for the EBV antibodies, the presence of which meant that the subject was infected. These samples were each matched with two controls who were the same age, sex, race or ethnicity and branch of the military. The scientists were able to assemble complete samples from 801 of the people who had developed MS and 1,566 controls. In the study group, 35 samples and 107 of the controls tested negative for EBV initially.
Only one of those who developed MS did not show signs of EBV infection before the symptoms of MS appeared. That person’s samples could have been taken before EBV infection, or they could have developed MS in a different way. Despite this one outlier, the data is striking: EBV infection raises the risk of developing MS by 32 times.
To make sure it was EBV, scientists also looked for most of the viruses that infect humans and found that no virus other than EBV correlated with MS. The big question that remains is how does EBV infection lead to MS? Because most people are infected with EBV, there must be other factors that combine with EBV to trigger MS, but scientists are not sure what they are. Factors such as a genetic predisposition, Vitamin D deficiencies and smoking are candidates. At least two EBV vaccines are in clinical trials that may reduce both short-term disease and long-term consequences such as MS.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
