Scientists have long suspected that there is a connection between infections with Epstein Barr Virus and the development of Multiple Sclerosis. EBV is the agent responsible for infectious mononucleosis, or the kissing disease. The challenge has been finding proof of such a link. It would not be ethical to infect large numbers of people with EBV and see if they develop MS later in life. Fortunately, scientists already had a source of human samples to work with.

Most people in the world are infected with EBV early in life with many exhibiting no or mild illness. In the United States, when teens or adolescents become infected, they can develop infectious mononucleosis or “mono.” Symptoms include extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, which can last up to four weeks. After infection, EBV becomes dormant, and people remain infected throughout their lives without any symptoms.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

