BACLIFF
Zizzis Sports Bar, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dollar General Store, 4645 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Dannay’s Donuts, 2124 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Blue’s, 3719 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dollar General, 4305 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Excellence Academy, 2801 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 3, 1807 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tacos Lokoz, 2815 California St., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
FRIENDSWOOD
7-Eleven, 1651 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Ellie’s Kitchen & Catering, 108S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
First Stop Food Store, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 31.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heard’s Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moody Gardens, Moody Brews, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Moody Gardens Convention Center, kitchen/concession stands, 7 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Target, fast food department, 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taqueria El Jardin Tropical, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Quality Inn & Suites, 5924 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Seven Sea’s Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
E-Z Food Mart, 3115 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
V 4 U, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Knights of Columbus No. 10393, 11100 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Exxon on the Run, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kroger, bakery/deli department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, grocery/produce department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kabuki Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar, 2525 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Donut Shoppe, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, coffee shop, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sushi Bar, inside Kroger, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Panda Express, 153 FM 270 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Aiya Sushi, 2860 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walmart, retail/bakery/deli departments, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
La Cruz Tacos, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, retail/grocery/meat departments, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
CVS Pharmacy, 102 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SAN LEON
Bayside Food to Go, 2201 Ave. J — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Leon Food Mart, 2231 Ave. J — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SANTA FE
Old Buzzards BBQ, 3320 Ave. A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
La Frontera No. 3, 13210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Runge Mart, 14325 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Dee’s Caribbean Café, 6902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 613 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.