DICKINSON
Kona Ice of Galveston Bay Area, mobil unit, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kona Ice Commissary, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kona Ice Galveston Bay Area, mobile unit, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kona Ice Galveston Bay Area No. 2, mobile unit, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
646 Food Mart, 1105 FM 646 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dickinson Quick Stop, 4301 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 27.
FRIENDSWOOD
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528, Suite 358 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marco’s Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
The Garden Thai Cuisine, 216 23rd St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Papa Johns Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Bubba’s on The Strand, 2411 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
7-Eleven Convenience Store, 1410 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Profile by Sanford, 2875 E. League city Parkway, Suite 350 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bzzzy Bitez, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A9 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, 2630 Interstate 45 S., Suite C — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
TEXAS CITY
Pit Stop Express No. 15, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Café, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 34.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
