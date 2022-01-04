Who needs an extra reason to love chocolate? Not many people I know would argue with that. With this being the season for resolutions aimed at losing those holiday pounds, could news like this come at a better time?
Researchers in Spain and at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have shown that the consumption of chocolate in the morning or evening leads to a number of changes in the body that can impact burning fat and reducing glucose levels in postmenopausal women. Wow, this is like winning the science lottery.
The study group was comprised of 19 Spanish postmenopausal women between the ages of 45 and 65. Participants consumed about a quarter pound of milk chocolate within an hour of waking or going to bed in the evening for two weeks. That’s about two and a half Hershey’s bars. Talk about a major sacrifice in the name of science.
The experiment used normal milk chocolate bars, and it ended up being about a third of the participants’ daily calories. The control group participants didn’t eat any chocolate during each of the two-week intervals. All participants were allowed to eat their normal diets otherwise with no restrictions on their regular eating schedules. All participants were measured before the study began to get baseline values for the physiological and biochemical measurements conducted as part of the study.
The results from the participants were interesting. First, no one gained weight despite the large amounts of high-calorie milk chocolate. Participants eating chocolate showed a decreased feeling of hunger and reduced consumption of other sweets. Those who ate chocolate in the morning decreased their overall calorie consumption by about 300 calories per day, while those who ate chocolate before bed showed a 150 calorie decrease.
Consuming chocolate in the evening also led to increased physical activity by almost 7 percent and showed an increase of 35 percent in burning carbohydrates. Those who ate chocolate in the morning had more than a 4 percent reduction in fasting glucose levels, a reduction in their waist size, reduced levels of a stress hormone and increased fat burning. Evening consumption also made for more regular sleep patterns and less difficulty falling asleep.
These results show broad effects of chocolate consumption on appetite control, how we process food for energy, a reduction in hunger and in sleep management. The study was limited to postmenopausal women, so effects on other groups still need to be studied.
This study reveals some interesting effects of chocolate eaten at specific times that may someday point to a sweet way to control your weight. It also calls attention to something a lot of people don’t think about: the importance of timing in food intake and metabolism. The complete answer is about what and when we eat. Nonetheless, chocolate lovers rejoice — there are now more reasons to enjoy that chocolate bar with a cup of coffee in the morning and as a midnight snack. Talk about sweet dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.