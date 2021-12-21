BACLIFF
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
DICKINSON
The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, mobile unit, 1237 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taqueria Mateo, mobile unit, 2611 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bonny's Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
GALVESTON
Heard's Lane Food Store, 7201 Ave. P1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
El Nopalito, 614 42nd St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
AIM campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Super 8 Motel, 2825-B 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Don't Be Salty Nutrition, 6622 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Carousel Court Sweets, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dippin' Dots, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston Bagel Co., mobile unit, 111 Whiting Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Nopallera Grill, 5001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Riondo's, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
West End Marina, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Joe's Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Club 68, 3110 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
JAMAICA BEACH
Je Mocha Bean, 16708 San Luis Pass Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
The Seasoned Spatula, mobile unit, 1316 Yupon — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Walgreens, 2990 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CVS Pharmacy, 3013 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Angels, 101 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jumping World, 100 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kahuna Joe's, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Save-A-Step, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Joramoo Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
TEXAS CITY
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Yummy Yummy, 2310 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Little Chief Mini Market, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.