In 2018, sexually transmitted diseases hit another record high in the United States and among them are chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, increasing for the fifth straight year.
There were nearly 2.5 million cases, the highest combined number ever documented. These figures don’t include STDs that aren’t tracked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as genital herpes and trichomoniasis and viral hepatitis and HIV that are tracked but weren’t included in the latest figure. Adding to these disturbing trends is the rising danger of superbugs, bacteria that are resistant to the antibiotics used to treat them.
Superbugs kill about 35,000 Americans and 700,000 people globally every year. Half of all gonorrhea infections are resistant to at least one antibiotic. Gonorrhea acquired resistance to sulfonamides in the early 1940s, then penicillin and two other drugs. In 2018, doctors in the United Kingdom reported the first case of gonorrhea resistant to the standard treatment in many countries, a combination of two antibiotics. The infected man was cured with another antibiotic but gonorrhea could become untreatable in the future if new antibiotics aren’t developed.
Gonorrhea spreads through unprotected sex and infects both men and women. It’s caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which infects the genitals, rectum and throat. A pregnant woman can pass the infection to her baby during birth, which can cause serious problems in the child, including eye infection, pneumonia, blood infection, brain damage, blindness, deafness and chronic liver disease. Gonorrhea infections are “silent” in many men and most women, causing no symptoms. Men who have symptoms have a burning sensation when urinating, a white and yellow discharge from the penis and painful and swollen testicles. Women who have symptoms experience a painful or burning sensation when urinating, increased vaginal discharge and vaginal bleeding between periods. Gonorrhea can be diagnosed by testing urine or swabs.
The World Health Organization and other experts warn that the pandemic will exacerbate the development of superbugs. Although antibiotics don’t work against COVID-19, doctors treating patients routinely include antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infections.
Early in the pandemic, data that suggested that one antibiotic, azithromycin, might have had an antiviral effect against SARS-CoV2 possibly in combination with another drug, hydroxychloroquine, but that has been disproven. The spread of misinformation likely still led people to self-medicate with azithromycin for fear of severe COVID-19.
The pandemic is also likely leading people to delay or skip STD testing and treatment, so some may never know they have a gonorrhea infection.
Contributing factors to these STD rate increases are drug use, poverty, unstable housing and decreased condom use among vulnerable groups such as young people and gay and bisexual men. More than half of state and local STD programs have had recent funding cuts resulting in clinic closures, loss of staff, reduced STD screening and fewer referrals to treatment. Federal funding and priorities will further affect these programs. The world also needs new antibiotics to counter the threat of current and future superbugs: There are going to be more and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.