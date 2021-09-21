DICKINSON
Taztee Treatz, mobile unit, 111 Avery Springs Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Aun's Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Bonny's Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Gelu, mobile unit, 2423 Webster Ranch Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Popeye's, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
GALVESTON
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Moody Gardens, Shearn's, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Gaido's, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Gaido's Seaside Inn, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Moody Gardens, Café in The Park, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tsunami, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Grand Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar/east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
The Castle Childcare Center, 1012 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
LEAGUE CITY
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bao's Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar Tree, 100 Interstate 45 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic, 2311 FM 518 E. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic, 2311 FM 518 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 190-B1 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Grocery Store, 17007 state Highway 6, Suite 2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
TEXAS CITY
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Casa Fiesta Bar & Grill, 3121 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Starbucks, 2024 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 330 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Yummy Yummy, 2310 FM 2004 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
