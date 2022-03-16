Shortly after the mass COVID-19 vaccination program began, women shared on social media that the vaccine had altered their menstrual cycles. At the time, it was unclear if this was true as people often link untoward effects with newly marketed medications that are later found unrelated.
Without a doubt, social media spread and amplified these women’s concerns about their cycles. Worse yet, there wasn’t any reassuring information coming from vaccine clinical trials as they don’t collect detailed information about women’s cycles.
Fortunately, there are now several studies showing COVID-19 vaccines can affect menstrual cycles, but their effects are minor and short-lived.
A study conducted by the Oregon Health & Science University looked at data from nearly 4,000 non-pregnant women who used a menstrual-cycle tracking app. The researchers looked at women who weren’t on hormonal contraceptives and had normal menstrual cycle lengths of 24 to 38 days as measured from the beginning of one period to the next.
They compared the three cycles prior to the first vaccination to the three cycles following vaccination. Additionally, they performed a comparison between the menstrual cycles of the vaccinated with a similar group of unvaccinated women.
The researchers found on average a dose of vaccine increased cycle length by nearly a day. If a woman received two doses during a single menstrual cycle, the cycle was lengthened by two days. Eleven percent of vaccinated women experienced what’s considered a medically significant increase in cycle length of eight days or more whereas only 4 percent of unvaccinated women experienced that degree of cycle lengthening.
In all vaccinated women, cycle length returned to normal in the cycles following vaccination. The researchers also found that vaccination didn’t affect the length of periods.
Menstrual regularity is rightly regarded as a sign of health and fertility. But, in women who aren’t on hormones, menstrual cycles vary. They’re affected by factors such as exercise, weight change, stress and even mild illnesses like colds.
Given that vaccines activate the immune system similarly to a mild illness, temporary menstrual changes following vaccination isn’t unexpected.
Another two studies looked at data from the British and Norwegian vaccine safety assurance systems. The studies haven’t yet been thoroughly reviewed by experts but are notable because some women reported heavier periods following vaccination. These periods aren’t so heavy to be considered a health threat.
A simple explanation for the change is that medications such as aspirin are often taken following vaccination and are known to increase bleeding and to lead to heavier menstrual flow.
It’s unknown if other vaccines affect menstrual cycles, but likely they do. These studies looking at COVID-19 vaccines are reassuring. Changes in the cycle are mild and temporary.
More importantly, many studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on fertility or safely carrying a healthy pregnancy. On the other hand, COVID-19 infection is a significant risk to unvaccinated pregnant women and their babies.
