The buzz surrounding coronavirus and China is reminiscent of the coverage of the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Just to jog memories, Ebola is a deadly virus that causes fever, diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. It’s highly contagious and spreads through contact with an infected person or their body fluids. The current Ebola outbreak, the second largest in history, has mostly gone unnoticed. Likely, it’s overlooked because it remains confined within the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since the outbreak began in August 2018, Ebola has infected 3,400 people, killing 2,200 of them. Some have wondered why the outbreak continues despite having effective vaccines. The answer lies in the sheer scope of the problem.
Much of the DRC survives in extreme poverty. Conflicts within and outside of the borders of the country have displaced large portions of the population. Myths and disinformation about Ebola and vaccination abound. Armed militias move freely about much of the country terrorizing the populace. They often target health care facilities, sending patients fleeing. Eighty-five health care workers have been injured or killed in such attacks since the outbreak began. Fear of violence coupled with distrust of the government keeps people from seeking services needed to squelch the outbreak.
Eighty-five million people live in the DRC. Only a fraction of which — 223,000 — have been vaccinated against Ebola. Until recently, the vaccination effort relied entirely on the vaccine supplied by the pharmaceutical company, Merck. A single dose is protective in as little as nine days. Deployment of another vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, began this past October. The vaccine requires a second dose, necessitating finding patients two months later in this chaotic environment.
Limitations in infrastructure, manpower and vaccine supplies have required strategies other than mass vaccination. Health care workers are the first vaccinated because of their high risk of exposure. The next vaccination priority are those living in small areas such as villages or neighborhoods where an Ebola case is discovered. Unfortunately, targeting limited areas fails to contain the spread as Ebola patients often travel to outside regions.
Ring vaccination is the major strategy used because it addresses patient movement. The concept is to form a “ring” of immunity around each case in order to break the chain of person-to-person transmission. In order to do this, contacts and contacts of contacts must be vaccinated within a few days of each new Ebola case. Contacts are those living in the Ebola patient’s household or that came into physical proximity of the symptomatic patient or are exposed to the patient’s body, body fluids, linen or clothes. Contacts of contacts are the household members, extended family and neighbors of the contacts. A lot of legwork goes into tracking the members of a ring, especially when people move about.
It’s likely that vaccination has kept this outbreak from becoming the largest in history. However, given the time the outbreak has been going, some have said that Ebola is now the “new normal” for the DRC. We hope that’s not true.
