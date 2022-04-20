“The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head.” — William Osler
Last week I had the good fortune to attend the American Osler Society meeting held in Galveston. Attending this international event were luminary physicians from far and wide including our local organizing committee, Drs. Joan Richardson, Barbara Thompson, Mike Malloy, Jack Alperin and support staff Rosemary Lindley, doing heavy work behind the scenes.
Other Oslerian-minded University of Texas Medical Branch faculty in attendance were Drs. Pat Rogers, Patricia Beach, Bernard Karnath, Katie and John Ray (medical branch grads now of Alpine), Mark Holden, as well as several gifted medical branch medical students.
For those of you unfamiliar with Dr. Sir William Osler, he’s one of the most legendary figures in modern medicine, medical education, and the intersection of science and the humanities. Born in Canada in 1849, he studied and practiced in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He was one of the founding faculty of the famed Johns Hopkins Medical School.
His methods of clinical bedside teaching, the requirements for a college degree before medical school, two years of basic science followed by two clinical years as the core of medical school, and a progressive residency program were innovative, setting the standard for our current system of medical training over a century ago.
During a review of medical schools by Abraham Flexner in the 1910s, in which more than half of mostly proprietary, for-profit U.S. medical schools with lax and limited standards were closed, Johns Hopkins was seen as the new model.
According to a paper presented by Dr. Karnath during the meeting, the medical branch was at that time one of only four other medical schools in the country to be accorded recognition for its curriculum and training that modeled the rigorous Hopkins model. The medical branch was a leader in clinical education even back then, even before our current level of research achievement evolved.
The American Osler Society and the local McGovern Osler Society’s purposes are to reflect on medical history and propound the timeless values in teaching and patient care that Osler advocated during his lifetime.
In Oslerian historian Dr. Charles Bryan’s enormous work “Sir William Osler, An Encyclopedia,” a quote from a paper “Humanism in Medicine” by Wilburt Davison shows us Osler’s impact:
“No one has taken Osler’s place. We must demonstrate to this generation… what he did for them and for medicine, and can continue to do if the medical youth will try to emulate him as we attempted to do. He embodied, applied, and transmitted all that is finest and best in a physician.”
In every field, there are luminary individuals filled with curiosity, creativity, and courage. Seeking to be our best, to improve daily, and to follow Osler’s principles: to love our work (philotechnia), to love our fellow man (philanthropia), and to love knowledge and wisdom (philosophia) makes our world a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.