“Every challenge is an opportunity to go beyond what we knew we could do — an opportunity to grow.” — Brother David Steindl-Rast
Stress is good. Wait, let me rephrase that. Undergoing physical and mental stimulation that creates the stress response in the brain for a short period of time (minutes to hours) has been shown to improve physical, mental and emotional health.
Long-term exposure to stressful situations and pressures can have the opposite effect and cause significant harm to the body. In order to improve our overall health, it’s beneficial to experience short-term stressful situations. Now, before you go start an argument with your boss or significant other, let me explain a bit more.
The term stress refers to the body’s response to an external or internal stimuli that causes the “Fight or Flight” response to activate. The response is controlled through the sympathetic nervous system. A study in 2018 found that individuals exposed to short stressful experiences had improved immune responses, enhanced mental clarity and cognition and improved physical abilities.
We see this in the exercise response. Individuals who exercise find that the short bout of physical stress on their body typically improves their overall health. We know that exercise improves heart health, helps with mental clarity, improves mood and even influences libido. It’s one of the best things we can do for our health outside of healthy eating. Remember, one of the best forms of exercise is a 20-minute brisk walk per day. In the current season, this has an even greater benefit because of our exposure to the cold.
Just as physical activity can help with our health, exposure to stressful stimuli can have a similar effect. There’s a recent trend regarding the Wim Hof method of short-term cold exposure to improve your health and mental clarity. The basics of Wim Hof include deep breathing exercise followed by exposure to a cold stimulus (water, snow, etc.). This activity helps improve the immune system, increase energy, decrease chronic pain from arthritis or an autoimmune condition and even affects your physical performance.
We see this in athletes who do ice baths after a workout or even in the “ice bucket” challenge that was so popular a few years ago. The crux of the entire method is exposure to a short experience that activates the sympathetic nervous system for a short time and then resolves itself.
This type of stimulus isn’t limited to just physical activities. Even short episodes of mental stimulation can help with memory, cognition and productivity. Studies have found that doing a crossword puzzle or other mind game once a day can slow down cognitive decline and delay onset of memory issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
To add a little extra pressure, try timing yourself each day and seeing if you can do it faster. Wordle is another great option as the pressure is increased by limiting guesses. I will end with a challenge for you this week: Do hard things. Do something that will challenge you. Your health depends on it.
