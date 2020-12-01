I don’t know about you, but I could stand to lose a few pounds — well honestly, quite a few. The dilemma is which diet to choose. There are so many to choose from, and they’re all touted as the miracle way to lose weight and stay healthy.
One diet that has been highly regarded for many years is the Mediterranean diet. The diet is simple and plant-based, and it’s more of a lifestyle than a diet. The diet embraces meals consisting of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
Fish is prominently featured in meals, and red meats are uncommon. There’s little butter or other fats in meals, except for extra virgin olive oil. Dairy products, eggs and poultry can also be included in small portions.
The Mediterranean diet has already been touted to reduce diabetes risk, control cholesterol, help maintain memory, stave off dementia, promote healthy bones, improve heart health and even lower the risk of breast cancer. And of course, weight loss. New research suggests part of the benefit from this diet may come from alterations to the gut microbiome.
The gut microbiome is all the microbes, bacteria, fungi and viruses that inhabit our intestinal tract. There are as many microbes in our gut as we have cells that comprise our bodies. Research has shown the effects of the microbiome are far-ranging, influencing our brains, digestion, production of vitamins and the status of our immune system.
Our population of microbes can change over time, and some microbe populations are associated with health, and others with disease.
In a large European study, the gut microbiome was analyzed from more than 600 people from five different countries, between 65 and 79 years old. For a year, about half the group ate a Mediterranean diet and the other half stayed on their normal diet. The results showed several beneficial changes in those following the Mediterranean diet.
As we age, the diversity of our gut microbiome decreases. This loss of diversity was slowed for those following the Mediterranean diet. Also, there was a marked decrease in two proteins indicative of inflammation, C-reactive protein and interleukin 17. There also was an increase in bacteria associated with enhanced memory and brain health.
This fits previous studies indicated the diet improved cognitive function and memory ability. Practical improvements in walking speed and hand strength, which are signs of frailty, were also improved. The findings were consistent regardless of their age, weight or home country.
While the role of the microbiome in good health is becoming increasingly established, we’re also learning to use diet to promote healthy microbiome changes. Part of the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet might be in those single-celled microbes that share our bodies with us.
One lesson may be that we need to take care of our microbiome to promote good health and a long life.
