The COVID-19 situation in Texas, the United States and around the world is continually changing. To keep employees, health care workers, students and parents, patients and the public up to date, The University of Texas Medical Branch created a COVID-19 website at www.utmb.edu/covid-19. University officials are updating the website daily. Among the highlights this week:
• Effective immediately and until further notice, to limit potential areas of contact with the coronavirus, retail dining will convert all self-served areas, such as salad bars, pizza stations and soup counters, into grab-and-go or staff-served services. Coffee shop staff will serve beverages, such as coffee and iced tea, over the counter, as opposed to self-serve stations. There will be no use of personal or reusable cups and no refills with any used cup.
• To help reduce risk and contain the spread of COVID-19, the medical branch has revised its visitation policy until further notice. Under the new policy:
• Visitations are limited to two adult caregivers or visitors 18 years of age or older.
• One visitor is permitted to stay overnight with the following patients only: mothers in labor and after delivery, neonatal intensive care patients and pediatric patients.
• Up to two healthy visitors who don’t exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are allowed to accompany patients in ambulatory settings or for outpatient procedures.
• Visitors with one or more of the following symptoms — fever, cough or shortness of breath — or who have traveled to a COVID-19 area in the last 14 days should postpone their visit.
• Patients under COVID-19 investigation will not be allowed any visitors unless under exceptional circumstances.
• You can find the policy online at www.utmb.edu/hce/hospital-visitation-policy.
For more information, please see an updated set of FAQs for the public at www.utmb.edu/covid-19/patients#gen-FAQ
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HPV VACCINE STUDY
The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences Clinical Trials Program is recruiting healthy male volunteers who are 20 to 45 years old for a HPV vaccine study.
Participants must be available for about 10 study visits over approximately 42 months. Reimbursement for time and travel is provided.
For information, contact Gerianne Casey, 409-772-5278 or gecasey@utmb.edu, or Amy McMahan, anmcmaha@utmb.edu.
