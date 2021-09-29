The flu is predictably unpredictable. Some years have high flu activity, and others have low. Sometimes cases peak early in flu season, sometimes late. What's certain is that flu is common, can be life-threatening and is preventable.
During an average year, 1 in 5 Americans is struck by the flu resulting in millions of medical visits, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths among adults. Although death is rare in children, upward of 200 American children die in a flu season. Most serious infections and complications occur in unvaccinated people.
Last flu season hit a historical low due in a roundabout way to COVID-19. There was much less domestic and international travel. Many worked or did school from home. Social distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing were the norm. People had to stay home when ill.
Additionally, many received a flu vaccine trying to avoid trips to medical facilities because of the flu. It's impossible to know which of these had the greatest impact, but they all likely played a part.
Social interactions and behaviors are trending toward our pre-pandemic ways. We are traveling more, attending sporting events, church and concerts, returning to work and school, and wearing our masks less. In part, this is because of our confidence in the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, but it's also because of pandemic fatigue.
The flu virus continued to circulate at low levels in our country this past year. Additionally, travelers will bring new strains into the United States as global travel increases. Given that the flu is still around and our return to pre-pandemic behaviors, there's no reason to believe that the level of flu will remain low.
Vaccination recommendations remain unchanged. Everyone 6 months of age and older without contraindications should receive the vaccine. Vaccination is best by the end of October. If vaccinated too early (for example, July or August), protection may wane before the season peak which usually occurs in February.
Early vaccination, however, is recommended for pregnant women in their third trimester. This will pass on protection to their infants. Children younger than 9 years old, receiving their first flu vaccine, also should receive it as early as possible because they will need a second dose to be protected.
Scientists have been tracking the strains and have updated this year’s vaccine to protect against the four predominant strains. More importantly, the flu vaccine can be given with any other vaccine including the COVID-19 vaccines.
Flu vaccines save lives. They're safe and cannot cause the flu. Like any vaccine, the flu vaccine may make a few people feel ill for a couple days. On the other hand, flu infection is likely to make people feel terrible for several days and symptoms may last weeks.
The flu vaccine doesn't always prevent the flu, but it lessens its severity. Vaccination may make the difference between being at home recovering versus being severely ill in the hospital. Vaccination greatly increases your odds of staying healthy.
