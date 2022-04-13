“If you restore balance in your own self, you will be contributing immensely to the healing of the world.” — Dr. Deepak Chopra
My Tuesday morning acupuncture clinic is busier than ever. Medicare started paying for this effective, safe therapy for the specific diagnosis codes of chronic low back pain a couple of years ago. This was done after a review of evidence-based sources that showed positive, non-placebo effect of acupuncture on low back pain.
This has unleashed a lot of demand for acupuncture treatment for this highly prevalent and often challenging problem. Having performed acupuncture for nearly 40 years, I’m happy to see this breakthrough on insurance reimbursement for an integrative therapy that’s not only beneficial but inexpensive and non-invasive.
Hopefully, it will set a trend for other insurance companies to cover acupuncture treatments. Acupuncture for conditions like headaches, neuropathy, other musculoskeletal complaints, gastrointestinal, bladder and mood problems, plus many more have long been endorsed by the World Health Organization.
Other treatments for chronic back pain include surgery, epidural steroid injections, implanted stimulators, pumps and medications like muscle relaxants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories with risk of gastrointestinal and kidney damage and potentially addictive pain medications.
In this setting, acupuncture illustrates the key principles of integrative medicine:
1. Start with the safest, most gentle therapies before proceeding to more dangerous or costly ones.
2. Use a patient-centered decision-making process and clarify expectations.
3. Incorporate an interdisciplinary approach.
Interdisciplinary options include physical therapy, chiropractic, dietary, pain management, orthopedic, neurosurgery, massage, aqua therapy, fitness coaching, counseling and other consultations.
A patient coming to me for acupuncture for back pain will be involved in a discussion of the usual course of treatment. This is usually a minimum of six sessions, and up to 20 annually under Medicare reimbursement guidelines if progress is being made.
We will also clarify acupuncture may not relieve all pain. Treatment goals include decreasing disability, increasing functionality, reducing medication use, and overall improving quality of life including sleep and activities of daily life. It’s helpful for many but not all patients.
A core principle is that “motion is lotion.” I encourage an active home exercise program to continue after physical therapy consultation is completed at least three to five times a week, even if only for 10 minutes or so daily. Gentle exercises such as yoga or tai chi add a systematic process to back exercise protocols.
Dietary changes may include weight loss, an anti-inflammatory diet, botanicals and supplements such as turmeric, Boswellia, ginger, omega-3 fatty acids, SAMe, chondroitin/glucosamine or Zyflamend.
Personal motivation and active participation in decision-making are essential to the process of managing chronic back pain. Goals aren’t the resolution of all pain but improved function, decreased pain and lowering medication use. If you have chronic low back pain, consider personal complex, but related issues like guilt, frustration, secondary gains, perception of severity, catastrophizing, victimization, substance use, medication dependence and undiagnosed mental health issues such as depression. These may be contributing to ongoing problems and call for your mindful attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.