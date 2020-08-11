DICKINSON
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kings Bierhaus, 828 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528, Suite 334 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GALVESTON
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, Dockside, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, Dip ‘N Dots, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GMC Food Store, 1028 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Seasons Grill, 2709 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Seasons Food Mart, 2701 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Queen’s Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moody Early Childhood Center & PK3, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Cajun Greek, 2226 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Cajun Greek, 2226 61st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
El Jardin Café, 413 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
The Beef Jerky Outlet, 2309 Strand St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Soul 2 Soul Bar & Grill, 3104 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sea Isle Supermarket, 22220 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Poop Deck, 2928 1/2 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Old Salty’s Cajun Seafood House & Grill, 711 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
HITCHCOCK
Dollar Tree, 6721 Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Strong Tower Ministries, cafeteria, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Snowflake Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dan’s Pizza & Beer Deck, 800 Bradford — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Bootkikkers Bingo, 12009 Delaney Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Art of Coffee, 405 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Bahama Bucks, 1355 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Strickland Shaved Ice, 1751 Claiborne Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 2575 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
San Lorenzo Taqueria, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Texas Taco Co., 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Marcos Pizza, 3020 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La India Bonita No. 2, 213 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jason’s Deli, 2755 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Baskin Robbins, 2802 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Dee’s Caribbean Café, 8030 FM 1765, Suite C-100 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Star Food Mart, 1822 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
On the Road No. 112, 9902 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Casa Fiesta Bar & Grill, 3121 Palmer Highway — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Ricciardi’s Italian Ice, kiosk, at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Step In, 1321 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.