DICKINSON
Sonic Drive-In, 4402 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sonic Drive-In, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
A Big Place 4 Little People, 4201 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Riley’s Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Marriott Courtyard, pool bar, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Surfside Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, B&B Barbeque, 2109 Lockheed Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Ronaldo’s, 2109 Lockheed Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Suki Poke by the Sea, 427 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Holiday Inn on The Beach, 5002. Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Jungle Surf Rentals, sno-cone/hot dogs, 1020 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Target, fast foods, 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
HITCHCOCK
HW Marina Resort, grocery story/deli, 1445 Harborwalk Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
V 4 U, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LA MARQUE
Aww Better Child Care Center, 312 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Timewise, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Starstop No. 27, 4328 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Circle T Quick Stop, 2435 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Exxon on The Run, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LEAGUE CITY
McDonald’s, 3140 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646, Suite D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Smart Choice Food Mart, 1620 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Coyote Food Store, 3026 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
SAN LEON
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
SANTA FE
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
El Valle Mexican Café, 11942 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
The Fish Spot, 4009 20th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 12.
