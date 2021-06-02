Every morning before I leave for work, I grind up coffee beans for my wife’s coffee. Sometimes, I will brew it for her. But often, I just get everything set up for when she wakes up.
While my act only saves her 30 to 45 seconds of her day, without it I feel as though something is missing. It’s part of my daily morning ritual. Rituals are vital to a healthy, happy life.
When I speak about rituals, I’m not referring to the religious rites in many cultures (though these also have their place in our health), but rather “an act or series of acts regularly repeated in a set precise manner.” Often, we perform these tasks unconsciously, without even needing to put our entire concentration into it.
Without them, however, we can be left feeling incomplete or “off” throughout the day. Examples of daily rituals for some may be their morning shower, exercising, quiet contemplation/prayer or even reading before turning off the light at night. These acts help to orient our time and our day.
Now, it’s important to differentiate daily routines and rituals. Rituals are like routines, except that they’re internally motivated to provide energy and enjoyment along with efficiency. We can make routines into rituals with a few changes.
For me, I wait to drink my coffee till I’m at work. I have a special mug that was given to me that I keep there to drink it. I will usually sip on my coffee while previewing my schedule and patients for the day. I find value in those few moments of quiet as it helps me to see the day with renewed eyes.
So, how do we change routines to rituals?
The first step is changing our mindset. Remember that rituals are meant to be positive affirmations throughout your day. Also, by stepping back and remembering how these activities fit into the bigger picture of our life, we can see how they add value to our lives. Brushing your teeth can seem a chore, but when viewed under the lens of its benefit to our oral hygiene and overall health, the importance of the act changes.
We all have daily routines in our lives. Humans are creatures of habit. By changing our view on these activities, we can change them into rituals to help provide positive, focused activities that improve our mood, focus and mindset.
Here are a few ideas to get started.
Start your day with a mindfulness activity. Turn bedtime routine into a ritual. Slow down and be mindful of how you eat. Take a daily walk. Small talk at the office. Evening drink with friends or loved one. Finding things to be grateful for.
These are often time things we’re already doing. By changing our mindset around why we do them, we can make them even more meaningful in our lives. So, take some time to evaluate. What are some rituals in your life?
Dr. Victor S. Sierpina’s column will return next week.
