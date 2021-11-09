BACLIFF
Super Dogs, 219 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
DICKINSON
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Domino’s Pizza, 116 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Golden Rooster Taqueria, mobile unit, 2002 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bad and Boujee, 613 University Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria Flores, mobile unit, 1111 31st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Seahorse Grill, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
BLVD Seafood, 2804. Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Marketplace, 11734 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General, 14323 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 3301 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Roux House Productions, 1508 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Suki Poké by the Sea, 427 Market St., Suite H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 37.
HITCHCOCK
Circle K, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
JAMAICA BEACH
Galveston Bar & Kitchen, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Suite E — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
LEAGUE CITY
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rising Star Learning Center, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
646 Nutrition, 451 FM 646 E., Suite B2 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kinder Care Learning Center, 106 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Simms Elementary School, 529 Westward St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Palmer Food Mart, 2502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Galveston County Juvenile Center, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
