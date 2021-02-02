The incidence of breast cancer among all women in the United States is high, but among non-Hispanic Black women, it’s increasing.
Racial disparities exist in breast cancer: Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive types of breast cancer and to die from them. We need to know if there are avoidable risk factors that could contribute to these disparities.
A recent study on the association between breast cancer risk and the use of hair dyes and chemical relaxers/straighteners by ethnicity showed higher breast cancer risk in Black women.
In the United States, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. In 2020, it’s estimated that 276,480 women will be diagnosed, and 24,170 women will die from breast cancer. Black women younger than 45 are more likely to develop breast cancer than similarly aged white women, and they’re more likely to die of it. Less than 10 percent of breast cancers are inherited, most commonly from mutations in the BRCA genes.
About a third of women older than 18 use hair dye. These dyes contain more than 5,000 chemicals, including known mutagens and endocrine disrupters. Mutagens cause changes in cellular DNA that increase the chances of developing cancer. Endocrine disruptors affect the hormone system, and they’re unsafe even in low levels.
The endocrine system responds to small changes in hormone levels, and its disruption can cause significant developmental, reproductive, neurological and immune effects. The chemical treatments used to straighten or relax hair also contain many unsafe chemicals, including the carcinogen formaldehyde. The dyes and straighteners that are marketed to Black women tend to contain more endocrine disruptors and other chemicals.
Previous studies had mixed conclusions on the risk of using dyes and straighteners and developing cancer. In the latest study, 46,709 women participating in a Sister Study were enrolled between 2003 and 2009. These women were between the ages of 35 and 74, and they had sisters with breast cancer but were cancer-free themselves. Enrollees completed a questionnaire that included their hair product use. A follow-up eight years later identified 2,794 breast cancers.
Among the study participants, 55 percent used permanent dye, which was associated with a 45 percent higher risk for developing breast cancer in Black women and 7 percent higher risk for white women. All participants who used straighteners or personally applied dyes or straighteners had elevated risks.
Breast cancer risks associated with straightener use ranged from 18 percent for women who had used products in the prior year to 31 percent for the most frequent users. The increased risk associated with straightener use was independent of ethnicity.
The results of this study show we need to change the formulations of dyes and straighteners to avoid ingredients that increase the risk for breast cancers and endocrine disruption. Women should be informed of the risks of using these products, so they can decide for themselves.
Perceived beauty and fashion shouldn’t lead to breast cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.