BACLIFF
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3199, 4445 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
One Stop Mini Market, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Subway Sandwiches & Salad, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 800 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Barrel 74, mobile unit, 1891 Atlantis Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
El Antojito, mobile unit, 1321 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
Sno Palace, mobile unit, 3104 Cambridge Meadows — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pupuseria y Taqueria La Morenita No. 1, mobile unit, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kona Ice, mobile unit, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pizza Hut, 3410 Interstate 45 S., Suite 3426 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
FRIENDSWOOD
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ice Box, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Gloria’s Lounge, 4126 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Beef Jerky Outlet, 2309 Strand St. Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Odyssey Academy, 6001 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CVS Pharmacy, 2425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Float, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Events @ The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
El Gusto Del Pueblo, 3714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Pizza Hut, 4908-C Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Dollar Tree, 6721 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Strong Tower Ministries, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
The Boardwalk Inn, 8 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St. Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Bootkikkers Bingo, 12009 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Abundant Life Christian Center, café, 601 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pizza Hut, 3010 FM 1764 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Starstop, 4328 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
LEAGUE CITY
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Fiona Bakery, 103 Davis Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SANTA FE
Beef Master’s BBQ, mobile unit, 2110 Donna Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
TEXAS CITY
Seabreeze Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Momma Lynn’s Kitchen, 102 6th St. S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
