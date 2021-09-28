Did you ever watch the “Alien” movie series? The monster was creepy, and Sigourney Weaver was awesome as the hero, Ripley.
In the fourth movie, there was an effort to produce a clone of Ripley to provide access to the alien. There was a futuristic laboratory with incubation chambers with floating versions of Ripley in different stages of development.
That could never happen, right? We've learned to say “never say never” as scientists have announced major strides in growing mice embryos in a lab. We're talking about test tube embryos growing limbs, organs, a head and a beating heart.
In the science journal "Nature," scientists reported the long-term “gestation” of mouse embryos outside the uterus in the laboratory. We know about how embryos develop by observing the process within a pregnant animal, but this was a first to observe the process totally in the lab.
The experiment was an interesting one. The scientists started with two groups of impregnated mice. With one group, the scientists removed the embryos before they could attach to the wall of the uterus. The embryos were incubated in a nutrient solution in a laboratory dish for a couple of days and then transferred to a glass beaker with the necessary nutrients gently swirling around.
The second group of mice were left to progress through their pregnancies as normal, and the scientists compared the lab-grown embryos to those in the pregnant mice throughout the process.
Because development is encoded in DNA, the embryos developed the same way whether they were in a mouse uterus or in the special laboratory conditions. By Day 11, each one had a beating heart, buds that would be limbs, the beginnings of the digestive system and early stages of auditory and visual systems.
For a mouse, 20 days would bring an embryo to full term and birth. After 11 days, the embryo requires a functioning blood supply to complete development, so this is a substantial challenge to overcome in the lab.
This research offers us the opportunity to watch every stage of mouse development from very early until major features develop. This would help us understand how certain birth defects form or where they come from and with that would come the opportunity to intervene to improve human health.
Could we get to the point where humans could be fully developed in the laboratory? Human development is complex, and while all our information is in our DNA, our mothers’ cells and tissues provide important cues for development.
If you remember in one of the "Alien" movies, there were many incomplete and defective cloned versions of Ripley — a fictional but likely accurate warning. And of course, think of all the ethical issues this would raise.
We're not betting against a uterus-free human birth in the future. This new advancement blurs the lines between science fiction and science fact. Buckle up your seat on the Nostromo — we are becoming prepared to confront the alien.
