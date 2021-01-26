It’s the one word that can make a devastating cancer diagnosis even worse — metastasis. Metastasis is the process where cancer cells leave the place where they first formed and travel throughout the body and form tumors at other sites.
Metastasis is a major problem with many cancers, and it’s a factor in 90 percent of cancer deaths. In some exciting preclinical trials, researchers at the University of Chicago have found a new way to inhibit cancer metastasis.
Metastasis occurs when one or more cancer cells leave a tumor mass and spread to other sites in the body. This is a complicated process, and it involves travel that cells typically don’t do. The cancer must travel through tissues and into a blood or lymph vessel.
To navigate this process, the cell must change shape to get around and through tissues. This shapeshifting utilizes tiny molecular motors that change the shape and flexibility of the cell surface. These motors can create tiny finger-like protrusions on the surface of the cell that help the cell “crawl” along tissue surfaces, change the shape to attach the cell to tissues and flatten it to squeeze between other cells. This movement is called cell motility.
For many years, researchers have tried to reduce the movement of tumor cells to stop metastasis. Most of this research was done on the signaling pathways that cells use to communicate and function. Even when scientists blocked these important communication pathways, the cancer cells overcame it and began to spread in the body.
Now, scientists working on an animal model for metastasis found a small molecule called 4-hydroxyacetophenone that activates a molecular motor that interferes with colon cancer cell motility. The end result was a significant reduction in the metastasis of these colonic cancer cells.
The motor that 4-hydroxyacetophenone interacts with is a cell protein called non-muscle myosin 2. Non-muscle myosin 2 controls the stiffness of the cell surface by working with actin filaments, the proteins that dictate the shape of the cell. Experiments have indicated 4-hydroxyacetophenone specifically works by interacting with non-muscle myosin 2. This is an interesting biomechanics approach — altering the rigidity of cells as a way to prevent cell motility and metastasis.
The scientists did this work in animals, and unfortunately, 4-hydroxyacetophenone will not be appropriate as a human drug. The motor protein non-muscle myosin 2, however, could certainly be a valuable new drug target to inhibit metastasis. This is exciting and represents a new high-value target for drug companies, who are hoping to find a drug that could dramatically improve survival for cancer patients.
Remember that human cancer isn’t one disease, but hundreds of different diseases. But, because this development has to do with a common cellular function, it could eventually allow treatment of multiple cancer types. Cancer has been a constant blight on humans.
While this development wouldn’t prevent cancer, it does have the potential to lengthen and improve the lives of those affected. That would be a great reason to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.