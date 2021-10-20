“Learning to live with ambiguity is learning to live with how life really is, full of complexities and strange surprises.” — James Hollis
Maybe you can help me with a clinical dilemma. About 25 years ago, I started seeing a patient who was a sprightly, independent and bright professional woman. Let’s call her Alice.
Her husband died several years ago. She lives alone with 17 cats. Recently, she suffered a fall in which she crushed one of her vertebrae. She came in to visit with me about two weeks after the event. She drove herself to the visit.
Things hadn’t been right with her for some time, but now were clearly getting worse. Her thoughts wandered, her questions were scattered, she had forgotten why she was there, had missed several appointments including X-ray, home health, physical therapy, referrals and forgotten about ordering the Medical Alert device we suggested.
A screening test for brain health, Montreal Cognitive Assessment, showed a result in the dementia range. Sadly, she could tell she wasn’t performing well even as my medical student administered it. She still had enough insight to notice.
Alice is in her mid-90s and has no family in the area. They’re all “out East” somewhere or she has outlived them. Neighbors look in on her, but she doesn’t have close friends, a church or social support community. It would be easy for her to fall again, lay untended for days and suffer the effects of muscle damage, kidney failure, dehydration, even death.
So, what to do?
She hasn’t considered extended living elsewhere, although she’s financially able. I suggested she look into it but suspect she will forget. Filing a concern with Adult Protective Services seems adversarial and unlikely to do anything but make her angry at me who’s trying to look after her.
I plan to make a house call soon, accompanied by our social worker to assess the safety of her home and hygienic issues, although I shudder at the thought of the smell of a house with 17 cats in it.
By and large, physicians support “aging in place” for older adults, who tend to cope and overall do better in their familiar environs compared to a new institutional setting. Until they don’t.
The caveat is about safety and support, both of which are questionable for Alice now. One fall often is a marker of frailty and likely further risks of falls. Her driving worries me, although she assures me, “I am a really good driver.” Until she isn’t, and hits a bus or pedestrian or gets confused and runs off the road or into something.
Likely some of you have faced similar circumstances with friends or family and have been perplexed by the ambiguity, uncertainty and difficult choices to be made.
Like at any other season of life, social support, caring relationships and physical measures are all intrinsic to quality of life. Let’s hope we and Alice make the right choices together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.