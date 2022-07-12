Allergies are the most common chronic illness. Allergies are a disorder of the immune system. An allergy is described as an inappropriate response to a normally harmless invader. The concept of allergies is relatively modern with the first description appearing a little over a hundred years ago. Allergy rates vary across the world ranging from 10 to 40 percent of the population. Interestingly the richer the country is the more allergies the population has.
The increase in the number of individuals with allergies, particularly in richer countries, is not clearly understood. Lifestyle, diet choices and genetics all seem to play a role. In the United States about one person in five have allergies. If one parent has allergies, there is a 25 percent chance that a child will also be allergic. The risk of having an allergic child is 60 to 70 percent if both parents have allergies. Babies born in developing countries have a lower incidence of allergies than those in developed countries. However if a family moves to a developed country, the incidence of childhood allergies increases.
While genetics play a role, the most popular theory is the hygiene theory. This theory suggest that children who have more exposure to germs and certain infections at a very early age develop immune systems that are better suited to differentiating harmless substances from harmful substances. It seems that exposure to certain germs teaches the immune system not to overreact.
Physical reactions to certain foods are common but may be caused by food intolerance or food allergy. It is difficult to tell the two apart. A true food allergy affects the immune system. Even small amounts of the offending food can trigger a range of symptoms which can be severe or life-threatening. Food intolerance is usually limited to the digestive system and causes less serious symptoms.
Over the last several decades the prevalence of peanut allergies in children in the United States has more than tripled. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are no longer the most common lunch for school children. In fact in some schools peanut butter and peanut products are not allowed. As an aside, peanuts are not a nut but a legume similar to peas and beans.
Over a decade ago researcher in the U.K. found that Jewish children in the U.K. were ten times as likely to have a peanut allergy compared to Jewish children in Israel. Studying this finding they found that the Israeli children were fed a puff made with peanut butter at an early age. Those children fed these puffs had a 3 percent incidence of peanut allergy compared to 17 percent who didn’t eat them.
Based on these finding the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease came out with guidelines to help parents and pediatrician approach peanut allergy. All approaches should be done with a physician’s advice and guidance. If you suspect a peanut allergy in your child consult a pediatric allergist.
Remember babies should avoid whole peanuts and chunks of peanuts as they could be a choking hazard.
