Folks who engage in athletics risk joint injury. Years down the road, these injuries can come back to haunt them with the development of osteoarthritis, which can lead to joint replacement surgery. Now, a combination of regenerative medicine and orthopedic surgery offers an alternative by regrowing the cartilage lost in osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis is the most common arthritis of joints and most often affects the knees, hips and hands. It's also called degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis. Knee osteoarthritis results from degeneration of the knee’s articular cartilage, the rubbery material that normally protects bones from friction and impact.
In osteoarthritis, the cartilage breakdown can lead to changes in the underlying bone and painful bone-on-bone contact, sometimes causing disability. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidence of knee pain has been rising, with about half of the population developing osteoarthritis in their lifetime.
Broken bones can heal, but damaged cartilage typically doesn't, so doctors have developed surgical techniques to repair, regenerate and replace cartilage. Cartilage cannot repair itself well because it does not contain blood vessels, and blood flow is necessary for healing.
To try and get knee cartilage regeneration, surgeons can encourage new cartilage growth by making small cuts or abrasions in the bone underneath the injured cartilage. The hope is the blood from the damaged bone will facilitate new cartilage growth.
There also are cartilage replacement surgeries such as osteochondral transplantation, in which a plug of healthy cartilage with a small amount of underlying bone is taken from another part of the knee and placed in the area of damage.
A new approach is to harvest cartilage cells from the patient’s knee and to grow them in the lab for reimplantation. Vericel Corp. developed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved approach called MACI to repair knee cartilage, even if the full thickness of the knee cartilage is damaged.
Doctors take a cartilage sample from the patient and embed it in a collagen membrane in the lab. The surgeon can then implant the membrane into the damaged knee and new cartilage will grow over time. Thousands of these procedures are now performed every year in the United States, increasing 25 percent each year.
There are downsides to this approach. It’s expensive and involves two separate surgeries. It's not for people with severe osteoarthritis because there has to be some undamaged cartilage left for the implant to heal properly. There's also a long recovery time, and it can take a year before normal function is restored.
For six weeks, the patient must lie flat in bed with a continuous passive motion machine that gently moves the knee. The motion reduces scar tissue formation and allows the implanted cells to adhere to the bone to fully restore the cartilage. If the patient puts weight on the knee too soon, the cells don't grow.
Even though the recovery is long, the MACI procedure can delay the development of osteoarthritis and perhaps eliminate the need for knee replacements. Maybe some former athletes can get back to their favorite forms of exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.