Doing a literature review for a textbook chapter we’re writing on post-COVID syndrome, I found several interesting medical reports on the impact of COVID on mental health. While some of these consequences are immediate, the outcomes on patients and their families are still being discovered.
Suffice it to say, psychiatric consequences of COVID may be severe. They’re likely related to a combination of factors: the immune response, the infection itself and from psychological stressors. Such issues as social isolation, worries about a potentially fatal illness, concerns about infecting others, the stigma of disease, impact on employment, finances and relationships in general all are enormous in people’s lives and impact their mental well-being.
The immune response to coronaviruses induces production of cytokines, chemokines and other inflammatory mediators in the brain, as well as the rest of the body. All of this combines to worsen the burden of preexisting depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and other mental conditions or may cause new problems in those without prior mental health diagnoses.
This impact on mental health is particularly profound in women and older patients. Mental health issues may end up being one of the most serious, enduring, yet largely hidden impacts seen in the post-COVID patient. A compassionate and holistic approach coupled with increased vigilance of family members, doctors, therapists and other members of the health care team is needed now and as we move into the uncertain future.
Further along the neuropsychiatric axis, it has been reported that patients with dementia are frequently worsened after infection, often significantly. In patients with dementia, COVID-19 may present in a non-typical way with mental status changes complicating the early identification and diagnosis of cases.
Those with dementia, as a group, are highly vulnerable to severe outcomes and death. Direct effects of the disease, neuroinflammation, impacts of treatment, post-ICU syndrome, hypoxia, all coupled with social isolation, stopping usual treatments for dementia and other chronic disease lead to significant worsening of morbidity and mortality. Pre-dementia patients also may be worsened and a sudden decline in cognitive function has been reported as an early sign of COVID.
Another group disproportionately affected are those suffering from chronic pain. Pain has a bidirectional interaction with psychological factors meaning it can be worsened by mood problems, insomnia and mental stress but also can aggravate these. The pain of the acute COVID illness and side effects of treatment may well persist into a chronic pain syndrome or worsen preexisting pain syndromes.
COVID has well-known effects on pain in joints and muscles, headache, chest and abdominal pain. We need to pay closer attention to management of chronic pain in post-COVD patients to improve sleep, physical status and psychological functionality.
Again, family members, friends and social networks can help aid health professionals in addressing under-treated pain, as well as serving as observers of changes in mood disorders or dementia.
And yet again, a friendly reminder to get your vaccination as soon as you’re invited. It protects you and the rest of us, too.
