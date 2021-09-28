Drs. S. Tong and E. Vichinsky recently reviewed “Iron Deficiency before Anemia” in “Pediatrics in Review.” In 2001, the World Health Organization estimated that close to 2 billion people worldwide have iron deficiency. This deficiency varies according to age, sex, geography and socioeconomic status.
Why is there concern about iron deficiency before anemia? Iron has many critical roles, which include transport of oxygen, regulation of genes, building and repair of DNA and brain function. If there’s too little iron, these pathways are disrupted and cause multiple problems.
Iron is part of many enzymes and is used in many cell functions. Enzymes help muscles to store oxygen and help digest food. Iron deficiency can delay normal infant motor activity plus thinking and processing skills.
It also can cause fatigue and may affect memory and other mental functioning in teens. Standard test scores in 11- to 14-year-olds who had iron deficiency as infants had worse scores in six different tests, including the Full Scale IQ. Impaired immune system function has been linked to low iron levels.
Iron deficiency can contribute to chronic fatigue, especially in premenopausal women. This fatigue seems to respond to iron treatment. In groups of non-anemic women with poor iron status, iron improved their fatigue score.
This is important considering that young children and pregnant women are at higher risk for iron deficiency. It’s important to note that taking too much iron also causes fatigue and other problems.
Infants and children who are at highest risk are babies who were born early or small; babies given cow’s milk before 12 months of age; breastfed babies who after 6 months aren’t given plain iron-fortified cereals or other source of iron-rich foods; children ages 1 to 5 years old who get more than 24 ounces of cow, goat or soy milk per day; and children with special health needs such as chronic infection or restricted diets.
Screening for iron deficiency is routinely done at 12 months by measuring hemoglobin, the iron-rich protein that carries oxygen to the body and makes blood red. If the hemoglobin is low, the reasons for this problem need to be determined and the right treatment prescribed. Too much iron from drops also can cause problems. It’s best to follow the advice of your doctor.
How to prevent iron deficiency? Eat iron-rich foods. Iron from food comes in two forms: heme and non-heme. Heme is found only in animal flesh like meat, poultry and seafood. Non-heme iron is found in plant foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes and leafy greens.
If possible, breastfeed for 12 months and start iron-fortified cereal and/or pureed meats at 4 to 6 months. Just two servings a day should meet the baby’s need. Also, at 6 months, begin a food rich in vitamin C such as citrus, all fruits, cauliflower and broccoli, which help the absorption of non-heme iron.
For Goldilocks, the bowl of porridge that was “just right” must have been iron-fortified.
