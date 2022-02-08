Someone recently asked if there were plans to protect life on Earth if there was a worldwide apocalyptic disaster. The answer is yes. For one, there’s a facility called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic that provides safe storage and security of seeds from food crop plants that represent the Earth’s food supply. The vault opened in 2008, and the latest count is over 1 million crop samples stored in the underground vault. This represents about one-third of Earth’s food crops. In these times of climate change, will it be enough?
Lately, there has been a new proposed effort to store the 6.7 million known species of life on Earth in a safe place. The new location would be safe from natural and human-made apocalyptic events like an asteroid strike, nuclear war, climate change or even large-scale volcanic eruptions.
The plan requires a location that would be safe and stable, convenient and yet secure. It needs to be able to sustain ultra-cold temperatures to cryogenically preserve the biological samples. Further, it would provide access to recover lost species to re-populate the Earth after a cataclysmic disaster at the appropriate time. The location being considered is our one and only moon. Sound outrageous? Remember, we use the concept of “backups” all the time. We all have extra copies of documents and keys and valuable data backed up in cloud storage, hard drives or flash drives.
This idea is being called the lunar arc or lunar gene bank, and plans are to develop it to preserve each of the known species on Earth. Included would be animals, plants and some microbes. The effort to get samples to the moon would require more than 250 space missions to complete. Scientists have even found the perfect location on the moon: lava tubes that formed tunnels under the surface over 3 billion years ago. These lava tubes are stable structures, safe from meteors and they would shield the samples from radiation.
Here is where it gets wild. The construction of the lunar arc would utilize camera- and laser-equipped robots to map the tubes. They would also maintain the facility, although there would be areas for astronauts to visit. The samples would be stored inside the lava tubes at around -200 degrees C. Above ground would be solar arrays to provide power and communications back to Earth.
How long would it take to accomplish this project? Some of the required technology still needs to be developed, but a conservative estimate would be 30 years. If there was a more imminent crisis, we could probably do it in as little as 15 years, especially if global agencies and nations worked together. As with many forward-looking space projects in the past, the innovation could drive new products and technology here on Earth. We also imagine establishing permanent human bases on the moon, so maybe this is not as fantastical as it first seems.
