Epilepsy is an ancient disease known in humans and is a worldwide public health problem affecting more than 50 million people. There are various approaches proposed to manage the disease.
Cases of drug-resistant epilepsy, also known as refractory epilepsy, are increasing worldwide despite new drug developments. This increase is outpacing how quickly we can come out with new therapies. Anti-seizure medications are the go-to and most widely used treatment for epilepsy; however, approximately 30 to 40 percent of people have drug-resistant epilepsy. Over the past many decades, three invasive neuromodulation devices for treating refractory epilepsy have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
These anti-seizure medications aren’t a cure-all and can have significant shortcomings in their effectiveness and side effects. There are currently two options for treating drug-resistant epilepsies, surgery or electrical brain stimulation, also known as neuromodulation.
Because of the rising number of cases of drug-resistant epilepsy, new and innovative interventions based on brain neuromodulation are needed to treat this life-altering disease.
The use of electrical brain stimulation has been around since the late 18th to 19th century through the electromagnetism unification theory of James Clerk Maxwell in 1885.
As of 2022, there are three FDA-approved neuromodulation devices: Vagal nerve stimulators, responsive nerve stimulators, and deep brain stimulators.
Vagal nerve stimulator has multiple parts. The generator is placed with a small surgical incision under the skin of the chest, and the stimulator wire wraps around the vagus nerve. The generator provides intermittent small electrical currents in milliampere’s to the vagus nerve and additional currents at the onset of seizures, which helps in seizure reduction.
Our research study at the University of Texas Medical Branch included retrospective data analysis of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy who had a vagal nerve stimulator placed from 2015 to 2018. The VNS devices were placed for both focal and generalized epilepsies at the medical branch. There were 27 patients identified with VNS devices during this period. Based on our observation, there was a reduction in the number of seizures in our patients at 3, 6, 12 and 18 months around 40 to 70 percent after VNS implantation. This study’s results are consistent with many other studies published for neuromodulator devices, especially vagal nerve stimulators. However, the study didn’t achieve statistical significance because of its small sample size. The study is published in Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences.
Different patients may need different devices depending on their type of epilepsy and the location in the brain where their seizures start. Future clinical research studies are needed to evaluate the efficacy of different neuromodulation devices for different types of epilepsy. Please discuss this with your neurologist if you want more information about these devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.