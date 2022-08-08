Galveston County Health District inspections for July 31 through Aug. 6.
CRYSTAL BEACH
G's Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
FRIENDSWOOD
Dunn Brothers Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Ranch Express, 2210 Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection/Convenience store with deli. No demerits.
H-E-B Food and Drug Store No. 558, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Seafood, meat, sushi. Demerit Score: 1
GALVESTON
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
D'ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Meat market. No demerits.
Schlotzsky's, 500 Seawall Blvd. No. 410 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Mario's Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q 1/2 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Sunflower Bakery & Cafe, 512 14th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 23
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
HITCHCOCK
Roadway, 8227 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 20
Circle K No. 2742101, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
KEMAH
Bistro, 805 Harris Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
LA MARQUE
Mini Grocery Mart, 810 Westward Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Subway No. 23256, 2600 FM 1764, No. 180 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
The Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Wendy's Old Fashion Hamburgers No. 3, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Family Dollar Store No. 30388, 3923 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Deborah's Daycare & Preschool, 402 Laurel St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Aww Better Child Care Center, 312 Volney St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
LEAGUE CITY
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, 2955 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
Esteban's Cafe y Cantina, 402 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Fuji Ramen & Bar, 2451 Gulf Freeway S., No 100 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Papa John's Pizza, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite D — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market, 902 E. Main Street — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Donald's Donuts, 2936 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Mainland Express, 8500 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Mainland Food Mart, 5202 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection/Gas station, grocery store. Demerit Score: 8
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Fortune Chinese Restaurant, 3118 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
McDonald's, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Starbucks Coffee No. 14501, 3480 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Stripes Store No. 40992H, 2829 25th Ave N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Aldi No. 21, 3442 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
The Fish Spot, 4009 20th St. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 17
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Timewise Food Store No. 156, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Mixing House LLC, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A8 — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Stripes Store No. 40993H, 3239 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Little Chief Mini Market, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
