Bacteria are an incredibly diverse life form. Bacteria were among the first life forms to appear on Earth almost 4 billion years ago.
After so long on this planet, they’ve learned how to adapt to essentially all available niches on the planet. Bacteria can be found in the deepest parts of the ocean, living near super hot thermal vents on the ocean floor; in the boiling hot springs of Yellowstone National Park, living in mats that form those beautifully colored rings around the geysers and hot springs; deep underground in gold mines; in the dark, frigid waters under the Antarctic ice; and miles above the surface of the Earth in the atmosphere.
Scientists think we’ve only identified less than 0.1 percent of all bacterial species that exist on Earth — and this is probably an optimistic estimate.
Microbes are the best recyclers on the planet. Why? Because they can grow on nearly everything in our world and degrade everything, including some man-made materials. For example, one of our recent articles was about a beetle larvae intestinal microbe that could degrade the seemingly indestructible — Styrofoam.
This ability to survive and thrive in extreme environments has made bacteria the obvious targets to assess the potential of extraterrestrial life on Mars and other rocky planets orbiting distant stars.
When we think of planets with life on them, we think they should have characteristics like Earth: abundant liquid water, oxygen and other common life-sustaining chemicals. But the diversity of microbial life on Earth suggests that a planet’s environment could be much different than Earth’s environment and still support bacterial life.
A recently reported study supports this concept.
In this study, researchers demonstrated the common human intestinal bacterium, E. coli, can grow in an atmosphere of 100 percent hydrogen or helium gas. The E. coli produced gases as they grew, including nitrous oxide, ammonia and methanethiol. If bacteria have evolved on Earth to utilize these conditions, alien microbes could do the same.
The gases the bacteria produce could become biosignatures that indicate life is present on distant worlds. Astronomers can detect gases by analyzing the light that passes through the planet’s gaseous atmosphere. When light passes through a substance, it produces a specific pattern that can help identify the substance.
Scientists are excited about the sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope launching later this year, which can accomplish this analysis. The James Webb Space Telescope will replace the Hubble Space Telescope.
Though bacteria can grow in non-oxygen environments, there are other requirements to support bacterial life. Most believe liquid water would be necessary, and a source of food or energy to support growth. Our current knowledge of the vast diversity in bacterial life on Earth suggests microbial life elsewhere could adapt to the energy sources available.
Maybe phoning home is simply releasing chemical biosignatures that we can detect on Earth. We await these new studies to answer the question — are we really alone in the universe?
Hello, out there.
