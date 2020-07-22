“Every time your fear is invited up, every time you recognize and smile at it, your fear will lose some of its strength.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
Last week, I wrote about a post-COVID syndrome of dysautonomia causing severe fatigue and other symptoms even in younger patients recovering from mild to moderate disease. Post-COVID patients also commonly experience persistent shortness of breath and other respiratory issues, not surprising as the condition primarily affects the lungs.
COVID infection can affect any organ system. Skin rashes, eye findings, loss of taste and smell, joint and muscle pain, kidney damage are common. Children with COVID are often admitted with dehydration because of diarrhea rather than primarily respiratory issues.
This “novel” condition is truly new to medicine and science. Things are being discovered at a fast and furious pace daily, which is why we may get frustrated by changing recommendations and information.
My trusty librarian at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Julie Trumble, helped me research some shocking emerging data on COVID’s impact beyond the respiratory and autonomic system into two other critical areas: brain and heart.
A series of articles published in June and July, primarily in prestigious British medical journals like “Lancet” and “Brain” reveal some disturbing news.
Patients with COVID may suffer severe central nervous system insults resulting in strokes, severe brain inflammation — encephalomyelitis, a multiple sclerosis-like or Guillain-Barre type of demyelination, weakness, numbness, confusion, delirium, memory loss, headache and psychosis.
Some of these problems occur early, others late. They may be hard to detect in intensive care unit patients who are extremely sick, hypoxemic, sedated and for whom an MRI scan can be difficult to obtain.
Such conditions have been seen in other post-infectious conditions largely because of the persistence of the immune response, ongoing inflammation and effects on blood coagulation. After the Spanish Flu of 1918, which killed an estimated 20 to 50 million people, late-occurring neurological sequela included long lasting brain damage in up to a million people.
The point is, as we become aware of these complications, we need to determine how to optimize care of COVID survivors. Identifying ongoing or residual neurological, cognitive and neuropsychiatric impacts on physical and mental function, mood and behavior will be challenging. Extreme stress, family, financial and occupational issues will cause overlapping symptoms.
Another key organ affected by COVID infection is the heart. A pediatric colleague told me they were about to discharge a child admitted for COVID diarrhea until they discovered enlargement and damage to her coronary arteries.
Cardiotoxicity from the infection can cause inflammation of the heart — myocarditis, rhythm disturbances, and damage to the heart muscle — cardiomyopathy. Sudden cardiac death, heart attacks and heart failure have all been observed.
The appropriate type of testing and therapy for post-COVID Cardiac Syndrome will need to be determined. EKG and rhythm monitoring, echocardiography and close clinical observation with directed questions about cardiac function will be required for months, perhaps years.
Registries and Post-COVID clinics are needed to track and manage these serious sequelae of COVID to our brains and hearts. Your awareness is the first line of defense.
