Scientists in Australia have spent the past 10 years working to develop a new bionic vision system for patients with damage to their retinas or optical nerves. The system was found to be safe in animals, and now they’re planning to begin human trials.
Damage to the optic nerve is the leading cause of blindness in the world. The optic nerves contain millions of fibers that send the signals from the retina in the back of the eye to cells in the middle of the brain and then to the visual cortex, a region in the back of the brain.
The neurons in the visual cortex process the signals and allow you to see. One of the most common causes of optic nerve damage is glaucoma, a disease that’s the result of increasing pressure in the eye.
The new Gennaris Bionic Vision System consists of a camera to capture the scene, which is sent to a smartphone-sized vision processor. The processed signal is sent wirelessly to small tiles implanted in the visual cortex that convert the data into the electrical signals and send the signals to nerve cells through electrodes.
The camera, processor and implanted tiles bypass the optic nerves by sending the signals directly to the brain. The signals are turned into spots of light that allow users to navigate their environment and “see” people or objects.
Previous work with implanted electrodes has caused damage to the brain with damage to blood vessels, swelling and tissue death around the implant. After some time, the body can form scar tissue around the implant, requiring more electricity to transmit signals to the neurons, so long-term testing of these implants was critical.
The scientists implanted 10 electrode tiles, three of which were passive, into three sheep. The implants consisted of a wireless receiver and the circuitry to send stimuli to the nerve cells, all in a ceramic box with electrodes. The scientists analyzed the results of each of the seven active tiles stimulating the brains for three months, and over 2,700 hours of stimulation did not result in any adverse health effects.
The scientists didn’t see any changes in the behavior of the sheep or in their fine motor control. Microscopic analysis of the implant sites revealed there was a narrow zone of damage around the tiles, but otherwise they were well-tolerated in the brains.
This small amount of damage is likely the result of the charge delivered with each stimulation and the high frequency of stimulations. The scientists tested higher levels and frequencies of the stimulations than would be required in humans to make sure the implants would be safe.
The results suggest this system and long-term stimulation of the brain can work without inducing widespread tissue damage. Additional tests are needed to see if the weight of the tiles has an effect, but it looks promising now.
We hope this new bionic eye could restore the vision to some of the estimated 60 million people worldwide experiencing vision loss because of glaucoma.
