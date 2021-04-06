BACLIFF
Family Dollar, 4201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Donuts, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Charleston Tea Room & Café, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pho and More, 104 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite G — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Smart Stop Food Mart, 5103 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
FGSA Concession Stand, 2910 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Lucky Way Food Store, 3802 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 6026 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Allex’s Seafood Market West, 13730 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
El Jefe Mexican Food, mobile unit, 5523 Ave. Q — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar, 2207 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Nolan’s Child Care, 902 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
Louis Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KEMAH
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 709 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LA MARQUE
Shipley’s Donuts, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
Walgreens, 4902 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Circle K, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Gopinath Food Corner, 106 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Rotisserie House, 601 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Discount Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
SANTA FE
Grab All Drive In Grocery, 7830 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General, 13616 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Super Kwik Pantry, 11830 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
The Rio at Mainland Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Ashton Parke Care Center, 210 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas City Shell, 901 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Vibe Nutrition, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 10 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
