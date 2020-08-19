“There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness.” — H.H. the 14th Dalai Lama
“Spirituality should be sought not to avoid the material world, but to better engage in it.” — Mike Dooley
The Latina woman on the other end of the phone line was weeping. She simply asked, “Dr. Sierpina, will you pray for us?”
Just a few days before, she had called to inform me that she was in a Houston area hospital with COVID-19. My heart sunk when I heard that. Though she was only 50, she had multiple issues with prior blood clots to her lungs, had already been oxygen-dependent, with difficult to control diabetes, and on immunosuppressive drugs. I chokingly, tearfully told my staff that I doubted she would survive.
I had been her doctor for more than 15 years, and now she was reaching out for comfort, support and prayer. Surprisingly though, AT made it through the first critical week of the infection and was slated to be discharged. Meantime, her mom, an 85-year-old retired nurse also under my care with advanced heart disease, had just been admitted for COVID-19 directly to the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
Family members, all devout in their faith, were uncertain what they should do, and needed help with difficult end-of-life decisions. Not being able to see their loved one in the ICU because of visiting restrictions worsened the stress and made any decision-making harder. In the end, the younger woman miraculously survived. Our dear DD passed to her greater reward after 10 tough days.
Is there, and should there be, a connection between religion and health? For some, the question is puzzling, like trying to mix oil and water. Can science and faith stand in the same room or are they forever a different species? Both share the quest to help humanity. But maybe it’s like trying to mate an aardvark and an armadillo. They might have some similarities, but different roots.
For others, the answer is obvious. What I have learned from many years of study and practice in both these areas is that personal spiritual beliefs are a major part of how my patients face life and death. Their attitudes toward themselves, toward others, their ability to show love, compassion and empathy are often rooted in their strongly held belief systems. How they cope with lifestyle choices, loss, grief and difficult decisions are all part of this.
In his new book “Religion and Medicine,” Dr. Jeff Levin, once on faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch and now a professor at Baylor, explores such questions as the “encounter between humanity’s two greatest institutions.”
Levin reviews the scientific research on how religion and medicine have interacted, convincingly showing the effects religion has on the health of individuals and communities, on public health, on personal and group behaviors, and how these practices and beliefs often correlate with improved health outcomes.
Oil and water can mix.
