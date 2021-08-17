Can you imagine the joy of waking up after a one-hour surgery and discovering your sight was restored? That’s what happened to a 78-year-old blind man who received a new type of corneal implant that didn’t involve any human donor tissue. Soon after receiving the implant he was able to recognize family members and read numbers on an eye chart.
The cornea is a clear dome that sits over the iris, the colored part of your eye, and the pupil, the hole in the center of the iris. The cornea is the outermost layer of the eye and, along with the lens, it focuses light onto the retina at the back of the eye. The retina holds rods and cones, the cells that collect light and tell your brain what you’re seeing. Changes to the transparency of the cornea affect vision. Scarring from infections, injuries, malnutrition and corneal diseases can cause reduced vision and blindness.
Corneal blindness is the fourth leading cause of blindness around the world behind cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. Worldwide, there are 6.2 million people with corneal blindness. One of two cures available is a corneal graft or transplant called keratoplasty, but it’s estimated there’s only one cornea available for every seven needed. Corneas for transplantation are acquired from people who have died of known causes and unlike other transplants, they don’t require tissue matching. Corneas are widely available for transplantation in the United States, but that isn’t the case in other parts of the world.
Artificial corneas exist, but they’re typically only used for those who have had corneal transplants fail. The complex surgery to implant an artificial cornea is called keratoprosthesis, the implanted artificial cornea is noticeable and there are long-term risks of complications. Because the implant is a foreign body, there’s a risk for infection or rejection of the implant. After the operation, many patients develop glaucoma caused by abnormally high pressure in the eye, so shunts are installed during the surgery to help drain excess fluid and prevent glaucoma.
A new type of corneal implant called KPro was developed by the CorNeat company, and it’s the first implant that integrates directly into the eye wall. The CorNeat KPro implantation surgery involves minimal cutting and stitching. The center of the implant is clear and it’s surrounded by a skirt made of biomimetic material, a synthetic material that mimics the scaffolding that holds the cells in the eye. Cells called fibroblasts from the eye start to grow onto the skirt and the implant becomes fully and permanently integrated into the eye within weeks. The healing is exceptionally fast, it looks normal and restores vision.
Eye surgeons are impressed with the ease of implantation and the rapid restoration of sight. The company is continuing clinical trials in Israel, Canada, France, the United States and the Netherlands. Let’s hope the trials go well so there’s a better option to restore sight.
