In the classic 1959 movie “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” Professor Sir Oliver Lindenbrook (James Mason) stated he doesn’t sleep because he hates those “little slices of death.” Wow, that’s a unique view of sleep.
Scientifically, what do we know about sleep? Sleep is a natural process that’s divided into an awake stage and four additional sleep stages. Stage one sleep is a brief period that’s transitional and shallow and not associated with the restful sleep we know. During this period, your senses work like normal and you’re still aware of your surroundings. You’re into sleep, but not all the way asleep.
Stage two sleep is best described as light sleep. It’s true sleep, but you’re easily aroused. Stage two makes up 50 to 60 percent of your sleep time. You process memories and emotions and your metabolism adjusts itself. This is the time devoted to body maintenance.
The third stage is deep sleep. You become less responsive to your surroundings, your breathing slows, your body temperature drops, your muscles relax and your heart rate becomes more regular. This is when the body is repairing and rebuilding itself.
The fourth stage is REM, or rapid eye movement, sleep. Your brain activity goes up while your body is inactive. This is when you dream and your eyes are rapidly moving. Your heart rate increases and your breathing becomes irregular. This stage is important in regulating your emotions and memory.
Your body cycles through each of these stages more than once per night. In the first half of the night, you transition from light sleep to deep sleep and then to the REM stage. The cycle typically repeats three times and each cycle lasts 50 to 100 minutes. In the second and third cycle of sleep, this pattern repeats. In the second half of the night, the cycles aren’t as well-defined, and most of your sleep is either light sleep or REM sleep.
How important is sleep to good health? A new study was just published after scientists followed 8,000 people for 25 years. The scientists found that those with a sleep duration of less than 6 hours during middle age were at a higher risk of dementia. This risk continued beyond age 60, where continuous short sleep amounted to a 30 percent increase in dementia risk. There are also reports linking insufficient sleep with an increase in the production of Beta (β)-amyloid plaques. β-amyloid plaques have been highly associated with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, so that could be a cause and effect. Their bold prediction was that the loss of even a single night of sleep may increase a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease. This is bad news for our editor, who books a lot of red-eye flights.
Sleep is something most people take for granted. But as we understand the sleep process and its role in rejuvenating the body and mind, we become increasingly aware of its major role in maintaining good health. Good night, sleep well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.