“Bells, bells, bells — to the rhyming and the chiming of the bells!” — Edgar Allen Poe
A common complaint I hear in practice is about ringing in the ears. The medical term for this is called tinnitus, pronounced TIN-it-us.
Some people experience it as a hissing or buzzing. It can vary from mild to severely annoying, leading sometimes to mood issues, insomnia, depression, anxiety and other disruptions to quality of life.
Remember the scene of Quasimodo in the “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” running with his hands over his ears crying out, “The bells, the bells!” Severe tinnitus can be equally distressing, even leading to suicide in extreme cases.
Evaluating tinnitus involves an ear exam, audiology evaluation and possibly an otolaryngology consult. The most likely cause is sensorineural hearing loss, gradual loss of function of the nerve-related or conductive mechanisms of hearing. Many other conditions also must be considered. These can be as simple as a wax buildup in the ear canal, fluid behind the eardrum or an ear infection.
Longer lasting severe causes can be from medication side effects, tumors, neurological or vascular conditions. These might require imaging like MRI or CT scans and specialized testing.
Unilateral tinnitus or unilateral hearing loss raises special concern for tumors in the auditory nerve. The combination of a roaring tinnitus, hearing loss and recurrent dizziness is known as Meniere’s syndrome. Rhythmic clicking or pulsatile tinnitus need further evaluation.
The longer the tinnitus has been present, the less likely it’s fully treatable. Younger patients have a better prognosis. Tinnitus lasting longer than six months needs workup and has a poorer prognosis for a cure.
The best evidenced treatment for tinnitus helps relieve stress and emotional impact rather than getting rid of the sometimes irritating sounds. The most effective is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a technique of helping people develop coping strategies for their tinnitus.
Removing offending medications, treating infection if present and removing earwax all are helpful for short-term tinnitus. Ginkgo biloba and acupuncture have been tried, though research shows uncertain benefit.
Sound therapy that provides acoustic stimulation, hearing aids and sound/noise generation masking sometimes may be helpful. Other options include antidepressant medications for associated mood problems or melatonin for sleep disturbance.
Prevention is the best cure. Use ear protection to prevent occupational or recreational noise damage since the primary cause of tinnitus is sensorineural hearing loss. Protecting the hearing after tinnitus develops can reduce its progression.
Tell your doctor about your tinnitus and how it impacts your life.
Note to my readers: My colleague, Dr. Samuel Mathis, will contribute to this column the first week of each month. He’s an assistant professor in family medicine who trained at the University of Texas Medical Branch for medical school and his integrative and behavioral medicine fellowship. He’s an excellent writer and physician, well-informed and up-to-date, has a great sense of humor and will add nice variation to this column.
I shall still be here the other weeks of the month for you as I’ve been for a decade having written more than 500 columns.
