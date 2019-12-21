Wilson

Wilson

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Wilson.

Wilson has that typical sweet, playful, and sometimes goofy Lab personality. Wilson is great with people, and when he’s not playing, he enjoys a good cuddle and belly rub. This charming boy is everyone’s best friend and sure to make some lucky person or family extremely happy.

His adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchipping and neuter surgery.

Come meet Wilson at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.

