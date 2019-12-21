The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Wilson.
Wilson has that typical sweet, playful, and sometimes goofy Lab personality. Wilson is great with people, and when he’s not playing, he enjoys a good cuddle and belly rub. This charming boy is everyone’s best friend and sure to make some lucky person or family extremely happy.
His adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchipping and neuter surgery.
Come meet Wilson at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.