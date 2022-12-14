People are sick of hearing about COVID. So are we! But the truth is, the virus is not sick of us, and it’s not going anywhere. There has been nearly a 30 percent increase in COVID hospitalizations among elderly adults in the past two weeks. You should be aware of new information.

More than 90 percent of adults have antibodies from a previous infection, vaccination, or from both. It is little wonder that the virus continues to change in order to evade our immune systems. These changes have left the current monoclonal antibody therapies ineffective against the current Omicron subvariants. The monoclonal therapies are no longer available as the FDA has rescinded their approval.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

