DICKINSON
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hughes Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Beacon Pointe Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rancho's Taqueria, 3300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Chick-Fil-A, 1757 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Wok D'Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
GALVESTON
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Albertine Yeager Children's Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Nopallera Grill Galveston, 5001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Tin Cups Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Panda Express, 6027 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jimmy's on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
El Nopalito, 614 42nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Café Canela Restaurant, 1002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chartwells Mug Down, coffee bar, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chartwells catering/staging kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, snack bar, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chartwells, Chick 'N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston College, culinary arts lab/catering, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Salvitas, 708 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Catering by Benno's, 112 28th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Domino's Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, 1204 45th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye's Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Roadway, 8227 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Tuttie Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Denny's, 212 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Starbucks, 305 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kemah Food Mart, 506 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Scotty's Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
The Pig Pen, 5309 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
K.B. Kids Preschool & Daycare II, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
League City Elementary School, 520 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sandra Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Lost Cajun, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Darwin L. Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson ISD Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Henry Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Healthy Wave, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Ralph Parr Elementary School, 1315 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
James Ross Elementary School, 2401 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
McDonald's inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald's, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Donuts, 11950 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Arlan's Market, deli/bakery department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
First Step Day Care, 4300 FM 646 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TEXAS CITY
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mix on Sixth, 611 6th St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Gus' Restaurant, 3503 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Popeye's, 9802 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Bases Hamburgers, 925 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald's, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Food King, meat department, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Food King, deli/bakery department, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Food King, grocery department, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
